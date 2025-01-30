Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:33 IST
Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aviation
- collision
- airport
- Reagan
- jet
- helicopter
- FAA
- safety
- incident
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FAA Veteran Chris Rocheleau to Return as Interim Chief
IndiGo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Customs Fine Over Jet Fuel
Army Chief Reassures Confidence in Advanced Light Helicopter's Reliability
Feathers and Blood: The Boeing Jet Mystery
India Achieves Breakthrough in Hypersonic Technology with Successful Scramjet Engine Ground Test