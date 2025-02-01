Viksit Bharat encompasses zero poverty, 100 pc quality education, comprehensive healthcare: FM Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:11 IST
Viksit Bharat encompasses zero poverty, 100 pc quality education, comprehensive healthcare: FM Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Curelo: Revolutionizing Doorstep Healthcare with 10-Minute Blood Collect
Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters
Rooftop Helipad Launch Elevates Emergency Healthcare in City
Healthcare Transformations: Navigating Challenges in Drug Pricing and Patient Safety
AI in healthcare: Doctor's replacement or a decision support ally?