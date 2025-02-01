Govt to undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:27 IST
Govt to undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- productivity
- labor
- finance minister
- initiative
- economy
- enhance
- support
- output
- efficiency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Economy Surges Past Expectations in Q4, But Challenges Loom Ahead
China's Economy in 2024: Balancing Growth amid Challenges
Telangana's International Investment Initiative Takes Off
New Partnership to Enhance Support for Veterans in Bay of Plenty
Global Labour Markets Struggle Amid Slowing Economy, Rising Challenges Highlighted in ILO's 2025 Trends Report