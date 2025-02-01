Medical tourism in India to be promoted in partnership with private sector: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:56 IST
Medical tourism in India to be promoted in partnership with private sector: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mozambique's Tuna Bond Scandal: Former Finance Minister Sentenced
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case
UK Finance Minister Plans Strategy Talks with Banking and Insurance Sectors
Bold Steps for Growth: Finance Minister Nicola Willis Unveils Budget 2025
We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth, says finance minister.