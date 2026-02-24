President Murmu Champions Global Healthcare Destination Vision
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of making affordable world-class healthcare accessible to everyone. She launched the 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat' campaign in Mumbai, urging private healthcare sectors to embrace social responsibility. Murmu believes India is poised to become a prestigious global healthcare hub.
President Droupadi Murmu called for a collective mission to ensure affordable, world-class healthcare for all during her inauguration of the 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat' campaign in Mumbai. Hosted by P D Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan, the event marked a significant step in the healthcare sector.
During her address, President Murmu expressed confidence in India's potential as a global healthcare destination, urging private hospitals and medical institutes to prioritize social responsibility alongside healthcare services.
President Murmu's two-day visit to Maharashtra included a warm welcome from Governor Acharya Devvrat and high-ranking officials, reinforcing the state's commitment to advancing its healthcare system.
