President Murmu Champions Global Healthcare Destination Vision

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of making affordable world-class healthcare accessible to everyone. She launched the 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat' campaign in Mumbai, urging private healthcare sectors to embrace social responsibility. Murmu believes India is poised to become a prestigious global healthcare hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:09 IST
President Droupadi Murmu called for a collective mission to ensure affordable, world-class healthcare for all during her inauguration of the 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat' campaign in Mumbai. Hosted by P D Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan, the event marked a significant step in the healthcare sector.

During her address, President Murmu expressed confidence in India's potential as a global healthcare destination, urging private hospitals and medical institutes to prioritize social responsibility alongside healthcare services.

President Murmu's two-day visit to Maharashtra included a warm welcome from Governor Acharya Devvrat and high-ranking officials, reinforcing the state's commitment to advancing its healthcare system.

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

