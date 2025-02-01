Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fierce Clash in Bastar: Security Forces Neutralise 12 Naxalites
Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Survival: A Star's Shocking Encounter
Unexpected Passenger: Auto Driver's Encounter with Saif Ali Khan
Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize 12 Naxals in Bastar Encounter
Zverev and Alcaraz Shine in Thrilling Australian Open Encounters