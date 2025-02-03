SC issues notice to Bihar govt on PIL challenging appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Bihar govt on PIL challenging appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stacy Dixon Takes Center Stage in Trump's Intelligence Appointments
Discontent Brews Over Maharashtra's District Guardian Minister Appointments
Trump ends CBP One, a Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly 1 million migrants with online appointments, reports AP.
Gujarat Court Upholds Teacher Appointment Rule Amid Minority Dispute
Maharashtra Ministers Address Resentment Over Guardian Minister Appointments