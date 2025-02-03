Request CEC Rajiv Kumar not to put democracy, country's future in danger for post-retirement job: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Request CEC Rajiv Kumar not to put democracy, country's future in danger for post-retirement job: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Rajiv Kumar
- democracy
- future
- post-retirement
- job
- India
- national interest
- integrity
- election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos
Global Spotlight on India's Economic Policies at Davos
Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' Concert: A Spectacle of Sound and Light in India