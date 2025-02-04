China to impose 15% tariff on coal, LNG products, 10% on crude oil and other products in response to Trumps' tariffs, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:01 IST
