Iran's rial currency plunges to record low of 850,000 to USD 1 after Trump's order to restart 'maximum pressure' campaign, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:21 IST
