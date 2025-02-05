Suspect in the fatal shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio has been arrested, city officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Newalbany | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
