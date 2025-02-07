PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Amid North Korea Discussions
Singapore and India Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Year-Long Travel Extravaganza
Reviving Diplomatic Ties: Vikram Misri's Strategic Visit to China
Celebrating India and Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties on Republic Day
Crisis in Congo: Rebels Close in on Goma as Diplomatic Ties Severed