All 10 people aboard a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska are dead, Coast Guard says, reports AP.
PTI | Nome | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:47 IST
All 10 people aboard a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska are dead, Coast Guard says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Bhandara Ordnance Factory: Explosion Claims Life
Tragedy and Tensions: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala
Tragedy in Lakhisarai: Elderly Woman Assaulted Over Cigarette Dispute
Tragedy Strikes Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra
Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Maharashtra Ordnance Factory