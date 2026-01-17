Left Menu

Tragedy in the Tiger Reserve: Farmer Mauled to Death

A farmer named Rajkumar Kahar was killed by a tiger in the Chhindwara forest division of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. His body was discovered at 3am. This incident highlights ongoing human-animal conflicts in the region, as another man, Kamal Uike, was also killed by a tiger earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:23 IST
Tragedy in the Tiger Reserve: Farmer Mauled to Death
Farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, where a local farmer, Rajkumar Kahar, was killed by a tiger in the Chhindwara forest division of the Pench Tiger Reserve. Rajkumar was reportedly headed to his field for irrigation in Gumatara village on Friday night when he was attacked, confirmed officials on Saturday.

His younger brother, Rajesh Kahar, who traced his route later on a motorcycle, initially spotted a tiger but was unaware of the attack. He only learned about the incident after returning home to find his brother missing. Forest staff and police were then alerted, and a joint search led to the discovery of his body at 3am in the Lalmati area.

The incident also shed light on previous fatal encounters within the reserve. Earlier, in January, Kamal Uike was similarly mauled by a tiger in another part of the reserve. The frequent human-animal conflicts underline the urgent need for improved safety measures. Authorities have extended ex gratia assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026