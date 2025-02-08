BJP's Parvesh Verma claims victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, gives credit to PM Modi and people of Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
