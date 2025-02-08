Development, good governance have won; we will leave no stone unturned for Delhi's all-round development: PM Modi on poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Development, good governance have won; we will leave no stone unturned for Delhi's all-round development: PM Modi on poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stabbing Case in Shenzhen Progresses Through Judicial Process
Modi Champions Unity and Progress: Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat
Kazakhstan Embraces Reform: A Progress Update on Human Rights
Accelerating Progress: Maharashtra's Push for Good Governance
Reviving Diplomacy: Key Progress in India-China Relations