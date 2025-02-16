India working on creating skilled talent pool for textile sector, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:57 IST
India working on creating skilled talent pool for textile sector, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious Tax Reforms Target Global Competitiveness
India Gears Up for ‘India Steel 2025’: A Global Platform for Industry Growth & Innovation
Mahakumbh Mela Hosts Life-Saving CPR Training Initiative
Shaping Future Leaders: Imarticus Learning and PwC Academy's GenAI Training Initiative
Rural Markets Propel FMCG Industry Growth: A NielsenIQ Report