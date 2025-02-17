Four persons killed, as many others injured after Maha Kumbh-bound SUV overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district: Police.
PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
