I thank our central leadership, PM Modi, all our MLAs for this responsibility: Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
I thank our central leadership, PM Modi, all our MLAs for this responsibility: Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defections in Telangana: BRS MLAs Receive Disqualification Notices
Allegations of BJP's Cash-for-Switch Plot Stir Delhi Politics
Sabka ka Saath, Sabka Vikas is responsibility of all, but to expect that from Congress is a big mistake: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
High Court to Decide on LG's Authority to Nominate MLAs in J&K
Confidence Rising: BJP's Promising Path in Delhi Politics