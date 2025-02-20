Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate sentenced to two years in jail in cheating case, gets bail; says will appeal.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
