German Social Democrats leader calls election results 'a historic defeat' after party appears headed for third place, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
