Weeklong Rajasthan Assembly deadlock ends after CM Sharma's intervention, Congress MLAs join proceedings.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Weeklong Rajasthan Assembly deadlock ends after CM Sharma's intervention, Congress MLAs join proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Assembly
- deadlock
- CM Sharma
- Congress
- MLAs
- proceedings
- political
- intervention
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Aims for Electoral Victory with Women-Centric Budget
Gehlot Criticizes AAP as Congress Eyes Future Role in Delhi Politics
Abhijit Mukherjee Rejoins Congress, Strengthening West Bengal Unit
Trinamool Congress Eyes Influential Comeback in Goa Amidst Coastal Community Challenges
Leadership Winds: A Shift in Karnataka’s Congress Party