Egypt says negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
