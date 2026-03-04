G7 Finance Ministers to Convene Amid Middle East Tensions

France's Finance Minister, Roland Lescure, announced on Wednesday that a critical meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled for early next week. The purpose is to assess the implications of the ongoing U.S. and Israel conflict with Iran.

Lescure revealed having spoken with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other counterparts. They reached a consensus on the necessity of convening next week to fully understand the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Lescure emphasized the importance of monitoring the progression of the conflict and its impact on global markets before making any decisive actions. Both nations remain vigilant in analyzing potential economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)