Punjab Finance Minister Criticizes BJP Over Tech Failures in Banking Fraud

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema launched a scathing attack on the BJP administration in Haryana over their handling of a substantial banking fraud case amounting to Rs 590 crore. Cheema attributed the scam to the BJP's failure in adopting modern technology, which he claims has left people's money vulnerable to fraudsters.

Cheema highlighted the measures taken by Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party's governance, particularly the implementation of a modern e-Deposit Management System developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). This system, he argued, safeguards against similar fraudulent activities in Punjab's banking sector.

The fraud was brought to light by IDFC First Bank, revealing manipulation by employees and others in Haryana's government accounts. In response, Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau launched an investigation led by senior IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia. Meanwhile, Punjab operates a competitive bidding system among 21 banks to secure favorable deposit terms, overseen by government and bank officers to prevent fraud.

