PM Modi called for investments in healthcare to boost medical tourism as the sector has potential to create jobs for youth.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:55 IST
PM Modi called for investments in healthcare to boost medical tourism as the sector has potential to create jobs for youth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Youth Congress Demands Resignation After Tragic Stampede
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development
Stalin's IT Vision: TIDEL Parks to Create 12,000 Jobs in Tamil Nadu
Urban Unemployment: A Slight Dip in Numbers
Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra in School Jobs Scam