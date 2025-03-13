A senior Kremlin official says that US-proposed ceasefire would help Ukraine's military, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:47 IST
A senior Kremlin official says that US-proposed ceasefire would help Ukraine's military, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Strategic Play Amid Geopolitical Tension
Yonaguni: A Serene Island at the Center of Geopolitical Tensions
G20 Finance Talks Highlight Geopolitical Tensions and Absences
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: A Royal Meeting Amid Geopolitical Tensions
World News Briefs: From Holocaust Survivor's Passing to Geopolitical Tensions and Legal Disputes