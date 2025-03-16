I learnt a lot from people who came to my father's tea shop while I used to sit there; I applied those learnings in my public life: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
I learnt a lot from people who came to my father's tea shop while I used to sit there; I applied those learnings in my public life: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Early Childhood Development: A Key to South Africa’s Future
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War
From Growth to Transformation: Why Uganda Must Invest in Early Childhood Development
My childhood was spent in extreme poverty, I collected used chalk in school to polish my white canvas shoes: PM Modi in podcast.