Govt to set up Spice Park in Hamirpur, to develop tea estates as eco-tourism destinations: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:24 IST
Govt to set up Spice Park in Hamirpur, to develop tea estates as eco-tourism destinations: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Sukhu Launches Green Initiatives to Boost Forest Cover and Eco-Tourism
HP govt considering to introduce B.Ed course after class 12: CM Sukhu
CM Sukhu mourns demise of IB Negi, first DGP of Himachal
Himachal's Education Overhaul: CM Sukhu's Vision for Quality and Inclusivity
Himachal CM Sukhu Warns BJP Against Political Blame Game Ahead of Assembly Session