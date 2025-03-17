Rs 58,514 cr budget for FY26 presented by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focuses on rural infra, green energy in Himachal Pradesh.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:14 IST
Rs 58,514 cr budget for FY26 presented by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focuses on rural infra, green energy in Himachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy Secures $1.06 Billion Refinancing
Andhra Pradesh Leads Green Energy Revolution with Pioneering Hydrogen Plant
Apollo Green Energy Sets Ambitious Renewable Goals
Himachal Pradesh CM Courts UAE Investment in Tourism and Green Energy
India Leads Global South in Climate Action at World Sustainable Development Summit 2025