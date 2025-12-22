Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Project in Maharashtra
Saatvik Green Energy announced it has received a project valued at Rs 13.50 crore as part of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra. The project, assigned by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), involves the installation and commissioning of 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems for farmers.
Saatvik Green Energy has been awarded a significant project under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra, according to a Monday announcement.
The initiative, valued at Rs 13.50 crore, has been commissioned by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL). It entails setting up 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across identified farmer locations.
The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019, aims to enhance solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026.
