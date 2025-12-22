Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Project in Maharashtra

Saatvik Green Energy announced it has received a project valued at Rs 13.50 crore as part of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra. The project, assigned by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), involves the installation and commissioning of 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:12 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Project in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy has been awarded a significant project under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra, according to a Monday announcement.

The initiative, valued at Rs 13.50 crore, has been commissioned by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL). It entails setting up 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across identified farmer locations.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019, aims to enhance solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025