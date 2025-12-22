Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Project in Maharashtra

Saatvik Green Energy has been awarded a significant project under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra, according to a Monday announcement.

The initiative, valued at Rs 13.50 crore, has been commissioned by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL). It entails setting up 815 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across identified farmer locations.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019, aims to enhance solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026.

