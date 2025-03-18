Israeli strikes have killed at least 235 people in the Gaza Strip, according to hospitals, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
