Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh cr so far, created 9.5 lakh jobs: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
