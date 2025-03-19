Telangana Budget 2025-26 proposes Rs 24,439 crore for Agriculture Department: Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly.
Telangana Budget 2025-26 proposes Rs 24,439 crore for Agriculture Department: Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly.
