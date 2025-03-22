Delhi govt received around 10,000 suggestions for upcoming budget 2025-26 through email, WhatsApp: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:39 IST
