Congress MP Naseer Hussain says no recommendation made by opposition members in JPC included in Waqf amendment bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Naseer Hussain says no recommendation made by opposition members in JPC included in Waqf amendment bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka BJP Slams Congress Over Waqf Legislation Standoff
India's Oil and Gas Sector Set for Transformation with New Legislation
Assam Legislation Eases Cattle Transport Restrictions
Delhi govt received around 10,000 suggestions for upcoming budget 2025-26 through email, WhatsApp: CM Rekha Gupta.
Governor Youngkin's Veto Frenzy: Labour and Gun Legislation Blocked