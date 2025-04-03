Commerce Dept engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry, exporters; taking feedback on US tariffs: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:15 IST
Commerce Dept engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry, exporters; taking feedback on US tariffs: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Sino-U.S. Trade Relations
Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus
RoDTEP Extension Sparks Hope Among Exporters
Business Sweden Expands: New Office in Mumbai Signals Stronger India-Sweden Trade Relations
Vietnam Reduces Tariffs on U.S. Goods to Strengthen Trade Relations