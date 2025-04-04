India's forex kitty jumped by USD 6.596 billion to USD 665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
