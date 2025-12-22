Left Menu

Paving the Way to a USD 5 Trillion Economy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights knowledge and technology as key tools for India's economic goals. Speaking at IIT Bombay, he emphasized grassroots technology in agriculture for self-reliance. Gadkari stressed entrepreneurship, innovation, and rural industry to reduce urban migration, underscoring bio-fuels and the automobile sector as growth drivers.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the critical role of knowledge and technology in achieving India's target of a USD 5 trillion economy by becoming the world's third-largest economy. Speaking at IIT Bombay, he underscored the significance of grassroots technology, particularly in agriculture, to make India self-reliant.

Gadkari pointed out that while knowledge encompasses entrepreneurship, science, and technology, its true potential is realized when converted into wealth. He highlighted the need to improve rural industries to curb urban migration, promote exports, and leverage innovations in the bio-fuel sector to reduce fossil fuel imports.

Gadkari also recognized the automobile sector as a potential growth engine for India's economy, aiming to make it the leading industry globally. He also pointed out the surplus production of crops like rice and corn, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions such as producing bio-aviation fuel from agricultural waste.

