Hope Congress leadership analyses reasons why its appeal is shrinking; owns up mistakes of past: Former party leader Ashwani Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
