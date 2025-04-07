Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over his 'traitor' jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over his 'traitor' jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Comedy and Controversy: Conan's Mark Twain Prize Amidst Kennedy Centre Drama
Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions
Comedy Show Sparks Political Turmoil in Mumbai
Clash Over Comedy: Uddhav Thackeray Defends Kunal Kamra
Comedy Clash: Kamra's Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra