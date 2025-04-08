Disassociation of J-K-based groups from Hurriyat is demonstration of people's trust in Constitution within the valley: Amit Shah.
Two groups of Hurriyat --J-K People's Movement, Democratic Political Movement-- have severed ties with separatism. I welcome it: Amit Shah.
Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of Modi govt have tossed separatism out of J-K: Amit Shah.
I urge all such separatist groups in J-K to come forward and shed separatism once and for all: Home Minister Amit Shah.
