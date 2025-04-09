Proposed guidelines on loan against gold not aimed at tightening norms but aimed at rationalising conduct of lenders.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:25 IST
Proposed guidelines on loan against gold not aimed at tightening norms but aimed at rationalising conduct of lenders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Streamlining Elections: A Potential Boon for Business
U.S. Justice Department Considers Major Agency Merger Amid Government Streamlining
Tariff Rationalization: Himachal's Power Charges Slashed
Gauhati University's Digital Leap: Streamlining Exam Grievances
Streamlining Defence Pensions: The SPARSH Impact