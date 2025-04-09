Impact of US tariff hike is much less on India than others; we have comparative advantage, says RBI governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:29 IST
Impact of US tariff hike is much less on India than others; we have comparative advantage, says RBI governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Stock Markets Surge Amid Hopes of Softer U.S. Tariffs
Impact Player Rule Ignites IPL Drama: A Game Changer?
South Korea Probes Free Trade Violations Ahead of U.S. Tariffs
Tripura Unveils Rs 50 Crore Eco Park to Propel Tourism and Boost Economy
Impact Player Rule: Dhoni's Perspective on T20 Cricket Evolution