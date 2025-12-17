Currency Crunch in Venezuela: Sanctions Squeeze Economy

Venezuela faces a potential economic crisis as U.S. sanctions on oil tankers threaten to reduce foreign currency inflows, crucial for private sector operations. Analysts warn that the dwindling cash and cryptocurrency resources could heighten inflation in the already struggling OPEC nation.

President Donald Trump's recent blockade marks an intensified campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, targeting the nation's primary income source, oil. While Maduro's government has refuted U.S. allegations of drug trafficking, oil buyers are demanding concessions and opting for alternative contracts.

The sanctions may hinder Venezuela's ability to purchase raw materials due to bolivar-to-dollar exchange restrictions, further straining the economy. As inflation rates soar, families face price hikes for essentials, with a forecasted annual inflation rate reaching 548% by year's end.

