Currency Crunch in Venezuela: Sanctions Squeeze Economy

Foreign currency inflows, through cash and cryptocurrency, in Venezuela are expected to decrease following U.S. sanctions on oil tankers. This move by Washington aims to pressure President Nicolas Maduro by hitting the country's main revenue source. The sanctions may exacerbate inflation and impact private sector operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela faces a potential economic crisis as U.S. sanctions on oil tankers threaten to reduce foreign currency inflows, crucial for private sector operations. Analysts warn that the dwindling cash and cryptocurrency resources could heighten inflation in the already struggling OPEC nation.

President Donald Trump's recent blockade marks an intensified campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, targeting the nation's primary income source, oil. While Maduro's government has refuted U.S. allegations of drug trafficking, oil buyers are demanding concessions and opting for alternative contracts.

The sanctions may hinder Venezuela's ability to purchase raw materials due to bolivar-to-dollar exchange restrictions, further straining the economy. As inflation rates soar, families face price hikes for essentials, with a forecasted annual inflation rate reaching 548% by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

