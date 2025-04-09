We want to strengthen and empower our district presidents so that they act as a strong foundation for the organisation: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
We want to strengthen and empower our district presidents so that they act as a strong foundation for the organisation: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samsung Navigates Leadership Shakeup Amid Tech Challenges
Axar Patel's Leadership Shines as Delhi Capitals Clinch Thrilling Win Over LSG
From Mafia to Medical Colleges: Yogi Adityanath's Transformative Leadership in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women's Leadership Challenge
Abhay Singh Chautala Takes Helm: New Leadership for INLD