Coty's Leadership Shake-up: Strobel Steps Up Amidst Market Pressures

Coty has appointed former Procter & Gamble executive Markus Strobel as its interim CEO and chairman, as the company struggles with declining sales and intensified competition. Strobel's appointment follows Sue Nabi's departure. An active search for a permanent CEO is underway, amid strategic reviews and pressure from controlling shareholder, JAB Holding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:26 IST
Coty Inc. has announced the appointment of Markus Strobel as its interim CEO and chairman, effective January 1. Strobel, a veteran of Procter & Gamble, takes the helm as Coty faces declining shares and intense competition in the beauty market. This leadership change follows Sue Nabi's five-year tenure as CEO.

The appointment coincides with Coty's decision to conduct a strategic review of its consumer beauty business, possibly leading to the sale of some brands. The initiative is backed by JAB Holding, Coty's controlling shareholder, which is pushing for a significant leadership overhaul to address the company's challenges.

Coty's struggle mirrors a broader trend in the consumer goods industry, with companies like Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola also reshuffling top management to better compete in a volatile market landscape. The focus remains on reviving sales and maintaining shareholder value amid macroeconomic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

