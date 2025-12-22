Coty Appoints Markus Strobel Amid Leadership Overhaul

Coty has appointed Markus Strobel as its new interim CEO and chairman. The company is navigating declining sales and competitive pressures, as it seeks to revamp its mass-market segment. Strobel, with extensive experience at Procter & Gamble, takes over from Sue Nabi.

This leadership change comes amid a strategic review of Coty's consumer beauty business, with potential sales of brands like CoverGirl and Rimmel. The company aims to focus on its more profitable fragrances unit while facing challenges such as losing the exclusive Gucci license by 2028.

The beauty industry is witnessing frequent leadership changes, as exemplified by Coty and other consumer goods firms, who are striving to adapt to shifting market dynamics and evolving consumer preferences.

