Today the poor is free from concern of food, medicine and house because of our dedication to service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
