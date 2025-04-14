PM Modi also lays foundation stone of compressed biogas plant in Haryana, digitally inaugurates the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project.
PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi also lays foundation stone of compressed biogas plant in Haryana, digitally inaugurates the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vande Bharat Express Train to Kashmir Marks New Era of Connectivity
Grand Unveiling: Karnataka Bhavan's Kaveri Building Inauguration
Flight Path Cleared: Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set for Inauguration
Sarma Condemns Yunus's Comments: A Call for Connectivity in Northeast India
Boost to Himachal's Rural Connectivity with Rs 140 Crore Bridge Projects